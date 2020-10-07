Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce $467.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $453.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $481.00 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $526.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.35 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

VNTR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,881. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $212.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 9,195.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 19.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 238.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 195.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

