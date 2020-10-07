Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Trimmed by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22,250.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 154.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 321.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.