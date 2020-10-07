VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. 14,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.12. VALEO/S has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

