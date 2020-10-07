USDQ (USDQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $813.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $813.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDQ has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00007852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00079212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 282.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00072247 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000309 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021176 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009393 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

