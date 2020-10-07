Upland Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,085 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 802% compared to the average daily volume of 453 call options.

In other Upland Software news, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,032.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $568,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,704,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,522,274.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,334. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Upland Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 18.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 11.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 109.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

