Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UMRX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMRX opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $120.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.93. Unum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. Analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

