UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UNH traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.57. 178,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,643. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $302.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

