United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Trading Up 6%

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) was up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $27.93. Approximately 7,851,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,445,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498,479 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,950,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,126,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $11,449,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

