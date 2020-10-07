United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 193,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 257,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 68.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 101.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the second quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter worth $630,000.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

