United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.35. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 235,267 shares.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.