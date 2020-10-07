United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.07

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 21930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMC shares. ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 53.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in United Microelectronics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.