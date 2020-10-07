Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 30.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $199.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $205.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.22 and a 200 day moving average of $170.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 288.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 476,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $67,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

