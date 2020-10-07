Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.00. 37,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.22 and its 200-day moving average is $170.66. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $205.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

