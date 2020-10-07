Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $199.36. The stock had a trading volume of 117,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,972. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $205.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

