Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) were up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 314,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 363,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUB. Compass Point raised Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 457,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,805.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,600.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Union Bankshares by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

About Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

