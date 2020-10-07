UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 61.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 63.6% against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $13,526.91 and approximately $12.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023950 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 118.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

