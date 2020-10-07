Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.42

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.42 and last traded at $92.36, with a volume of 3589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RARE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $2,478,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $2,002,212.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,352.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,498 shares of company stock worth $12,074,530. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

