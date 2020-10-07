Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Increased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 26.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.87. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

