Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Ukrproduct Group Ltd. (LON:UKR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $4.50. Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, and Distribution Services and Other. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.