UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Shares of UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. UEX Co. (UEX.TO) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 55,250 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 price objective on UEX Co. (UEX.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

