Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Trading Up 6.7%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $178.27 and last traded at $176.37. Approximately 230,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 169,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.26.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 86.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

