U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Up 6.7%

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.59. Approximately 363,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 421,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of U.S. Concrete in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti increased their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
The firm has a market cap of $509.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 10.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
