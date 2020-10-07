U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Up 6.7%

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.59. Approximately 363,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 421,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of U.S. Concrete in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti increased their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $509.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 10.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

