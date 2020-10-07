Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post $11.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.98 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $42.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.71 billion to $42.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $43.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.57 billion to $44.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

TSN stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.