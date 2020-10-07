Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post $11.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.98 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $42.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.71 billion to $42.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $43.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.57 billion to $44.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

TSN stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.