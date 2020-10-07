Tyman (LON:TYMN) Shares Gap Up to $240.00

Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $240.00, but opened at $251.50. Tyman shares last traded at $276.50, with a volume of 2,767,906 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYMN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 238 ($3.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $435.39 million and a PE ratio of 21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 209.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.10.

In other Tyman news, insider Jason Ashton bought 8,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £14,930.39 ($19,509.20).

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

