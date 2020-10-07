Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $330.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.65.

Shares of TWLO opened at $294.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.85 and its 200-day moving average is $196.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $298.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $633,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,518 shares of company stock worth $44,934,121 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

