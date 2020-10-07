Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 202,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 374,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The firm has a market cap of $146.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

