TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

TUIFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

TUI stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TUI will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

