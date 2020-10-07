Tsfg LLC Sells 175 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.33. 1,151,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,214,565. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.