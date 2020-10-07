Tsfg LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after purchasing an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,477 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,764,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,150,000 after purchasing an additional 160,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.95. 1,555,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,714,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.06. The firm has a market cap of $301.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.