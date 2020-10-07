TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 380,194 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.50% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 237.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the first quarter worth $636,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the first quarter worth $583,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 232.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 99,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.56.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $155.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

