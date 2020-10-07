TrustVerse (TRV) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $83,147.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00042804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $512.61 or 0.04814423 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032016 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,050,967 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

