Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.66

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.66 and last traded at $85.41, with a volume of 1001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.37.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,727.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $825,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $203,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth $205,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

