Truist Securiti Weighs in on Conagra Brands Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Conagra Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,691.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,668 shares of company stock worth $4,968,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 15.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 16.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.