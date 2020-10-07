Trufin (LON:TRU) Shares Gap Down to $29.95

Trufin PLC (LON:TRU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.95, but opened at $27.50. Trufin shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.

About Trufin (LON:TRU)

Trufin PLC provides financing services for manufacturers and dealers primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also offers early payment systems to the public and private sectors; and working capital finance and technology solutions to SMEs. In addition, it provides unsecured consumer finance through a digital peer-to-peer platform.

