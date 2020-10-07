Truegame Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,575.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $108,674.22 and $4,575.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Truegame has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.80 or 0.04776653 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031935 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

