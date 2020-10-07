TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post sales of $78.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.47 million. TrueCar posted sales of $90.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $285.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.28 million to $289.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $264.67 million, with estimates ranging from $249.64 million to $293.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in TrueCar by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

TRUE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.10. 10,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,585. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

