Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $29.00. Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 2,727,300 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.14.

Get Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Albert Gourley purchased 200,000 shares of Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,000 ($73,173.92).

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.