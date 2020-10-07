TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBK. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 41.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. 2,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,325. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.68.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

