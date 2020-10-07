TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

TCBK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

TCBK stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $787.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

