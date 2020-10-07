Trias Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Trias has traded down 73.4% against the dollar. Trias has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $418,977.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00259547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00035676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00082896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.01493736 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00158194 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

