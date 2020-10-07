Trex (NYSE:TREX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TREX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.62. Trex has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,438,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 320,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trex by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after buying an additional 42,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after buying an additional 267,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

