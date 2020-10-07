Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRVN. BidaskClub raised Trevena from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.56.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 16.25. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

