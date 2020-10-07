Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMICY. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trend Micro in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Trend Micro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $59.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

