TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.39. TransEnterix shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 557,874 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRXC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the second quarter worth $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 158.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 316.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the period.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

