TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Several other analysts have also commented on TAC. CIBC lowered TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of TAC opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TransAlta has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.26 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

