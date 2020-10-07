Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,249 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,983 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter worth $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth $74,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth $95,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 49,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,750. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

