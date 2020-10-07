Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,335 call options on the company. This is an increase of 270% compared to the typical volume of 901 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get eXp World alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $823,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,894,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,223,856.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $419,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,703,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,460,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 670,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,700,422. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in eXp World by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in eXp World by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 568.40 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.30 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.