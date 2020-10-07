Traders Purchase High Volume of CleanSpark Call Options (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,725 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 2,191 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CLSK stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. 257,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. On average, analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

