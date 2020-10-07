Traders Purchase High Volume of Apollo Investment Call Options (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 15,880 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,154% compared to the average daily volume of 488 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 504.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $561.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.40%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

