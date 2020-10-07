Traders Buy Large Volume of Redwood Trust Put Options (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,422 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,494% compared to the average volume of 403 put options.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $897.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

RWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 89.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 42.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.